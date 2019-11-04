Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $684.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,037,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 38.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 283,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.