Amedisys Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $4.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.11.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Amedisys stock opened at $146.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.41. Amedisys has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $143,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $47,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,104.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $370,987. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 999,892 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 937.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 893,253 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,465,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,359,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 249,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

