Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Set at $55.00 by Morgan Stanley

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMCX. Imperial Capital lowered Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,905. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 3.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amc Networks by 37.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 16.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amc Networks by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 13.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

