Ambrosus Market Capitalization Achieves $4.56 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $2.50 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, IDEX and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00220802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01380131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, IDEX, RightBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

