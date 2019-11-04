Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIMC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

