Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on AIMC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
