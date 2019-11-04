Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Set at $126.00 by Wedbush

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) has been given a $126.00 price target by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alteryx from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.91.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.40, a PEG ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,687,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $441,785.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,372 shares of company stock worth $18,839,752. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.