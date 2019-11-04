Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Altair Resources Inc (CVE:AVX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $591,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.16.

About Altair Resources (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

