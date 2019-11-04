Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 970,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $412.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 273.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alphatec by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alphatec by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.