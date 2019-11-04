Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $9.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

ATEC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 970,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $412.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 273.53%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 170,638 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

