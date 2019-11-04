Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,292.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,441. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $873.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,233.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,177.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.