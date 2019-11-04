Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $135.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.59.

ALNY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.67. 41,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

