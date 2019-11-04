Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Allot Communications has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $267.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

