Alley Co LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Alley Co LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $306.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.93. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $304.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

