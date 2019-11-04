Alley Co LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Alley Co LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

