Alley Co LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Alley Co LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $63.10 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

