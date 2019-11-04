Alley Co LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

HD stock opened at $237.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

