Alley Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Alley Co LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 387,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

