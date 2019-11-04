ALLETE (ALE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is scheduled to release its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect ALLETE to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $86.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $510,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

