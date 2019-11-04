Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Trading Down 6.7%

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 520,304 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 223,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

