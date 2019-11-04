Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) PT Lowered to $1.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,380. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

