Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, reports. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%.

BABA stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.26. 31,984,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $456.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.