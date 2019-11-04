Alchemint Standards Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $309,481.00 and approximately $4,642.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00221171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.01402944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

