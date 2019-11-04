Alaris Royalty (AD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$19.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$16.27 and a 12 month high of C$21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $717.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 3,100 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,981.75. Also, Director John Frederick Ripley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.83 per share, with a total value of C$991,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,239,675. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $112,316 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Alaris Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.92.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.