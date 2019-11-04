Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. 637,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

