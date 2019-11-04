Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 2,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Airgain has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $114.40 million, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 987.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 190,524 shares during the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.