Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €161.00 ($187.21) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €140.69 ($163.60).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €129.98 ($151.14) on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €120.93.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

