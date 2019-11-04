AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on AIQUY shares. ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQUY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. 25,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.