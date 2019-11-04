Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 996,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.39. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.