Aegeus Price Down 6% Over Last Week (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Aegeus has a market cap of $44,897.00 and approximately $2,993.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aegeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00220526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.01381030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aegeus

Aegeus’ total supply is 41,420,383 coins and its circulating supply is 36,798,197 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aegeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aegeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.