Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $468.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.54. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

