Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$3.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

TSE:AAV traded up C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$2.29. 1,412,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.46.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$49.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

