AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.03 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of ASIX opened at $22.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $633.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $92,829.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CL King started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

