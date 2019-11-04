Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $115,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.76.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock worth $55,472,995. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 4,349,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,792,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

