ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €42.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADJ. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.59 ($54.17).

ETR:ADJ opened at €37.34 ($43.42) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ADO Properties has a 12 month low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a 12 month high of €54.30 ($63.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

