AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Achieves $6.62 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $687,237.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00221428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.01380006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00120731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,071,949 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

