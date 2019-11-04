Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 426,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,766. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

