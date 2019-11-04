ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

ANIOY stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $4.55. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

