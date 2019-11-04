ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $103,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $212,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 784.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 708.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 525,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 243,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 172.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 212,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

