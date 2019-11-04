ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ACCO opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 708.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 525,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,925,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 243,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 212,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $212,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 19,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $189,781.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.