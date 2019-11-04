Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives $15.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.02. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

