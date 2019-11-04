96,579 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 96,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,000. Kellogg accounts for approximately 3.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

K stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.56. 85,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $6,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,155 shares of company stock valued at $39,141,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

