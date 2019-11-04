6 Meridian Sells 586 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,189,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,219,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $464,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $189.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.34. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on JJSF. Consumer Edge upgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

