6 Meridian Reduces Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.12% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.