6 Meridian Raises Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 41.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

