6 Meridian Grows Stock Holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

6 Meridian raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.10% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 424.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 248,630 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 271.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 88,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 460,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 63,394 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $46.32 on Monday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

