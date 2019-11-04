590 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total transaction of $4,358,825.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,300.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.08, for a total transaction of $5,138,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,092.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.82.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $533.23. 2,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,204. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.46 and a 1-year high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

