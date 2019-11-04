5,413 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,312,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,988,000 after acquiring an additional 98,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 817,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $3,672,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The company had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

