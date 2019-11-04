3,698 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,781,000 after acquiring an additional 296,068 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 383,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.93. 39,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,373. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $202.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $608,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,288 shares of company stock valued at $33,730,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

