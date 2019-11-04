$260.37 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce $260.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $248.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $822.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $270,320.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $10,439,390. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zumiez by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.