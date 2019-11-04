18,331 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 32,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.21. 147,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,024. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

